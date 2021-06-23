Shoppers planning a trip to Morrisons to stock up on new £2 Wagamama menu items

After discovering a new way to order Wagamama products online, Morrisons customers are eager to visit its stores.

Wagamama, a prominent Asian restaurant with a location at Liverpool ONE, serves a broad variety of delectable noodle dishes, ramen, and Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Those who want to enjoy a restaurant dinner in the comfort of their own home may now purchase a £2 meal kit.

Gino D’Acampo has confirmed the opening of his second Liverpool restaurant in the city center.

New Foods UK, an Instagram account dedicated to food, shared a range of Wagamama meal kits that have been found in Morrisons stores. Katsu Curry, Chicken Ramen, and Pad Thai are among the available packages, while teriyaki and firecracker stir-fry sauces are available for those who only want a bit of Wagamama flavor.

@newfoodsuk simply captioned an image of the meal kits with: “Wagamama Meal Kits now available at Morrisons!”

The shot was well-received by the food page’s 240k followers, garnering over 5,600 likes in the first three hours after it was posted on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Wtf we need this,” Sam said, tagging a friend.

“Mmmmm nice meal ideas here,” DJ added.

Instagram

“Think we should give this a go,” Chels said, tagging a friend.

Victoria tagged Sophie and said, “Oh my f percent>g god.”

“I KNOW!!!” Sophie exclaimed. “Could we please have a waga night?”

“These sound nice,” Kathryn said, tagging a friend.

Adrianne tagged a friend and captioned the photo with “Katsu curry” and a string of heart eye emojis.

“Trip to Morrison’s next?” Jemima asked, tagging a buddy.

Others just tagged their contacts on social media to inform them of the kits’ availability. Morrisons and Waitrose outlets have the kits on hand.

To purchase them, go to Morrisons’ website and click here.

div. The summary comes to an end.