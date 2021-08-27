Shoppers at River Island are keen to get their hands on a pink ruffle shirt they adore.

After seeing it online, River Island buyers are keen to get their hands on a pink ruffle shirt, but it is currently unavailable.

River Island is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse selection of clothing, accessories, and homeware.

The business uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, and its main Instagram profile has 2.4 million followers.

Customers at Home Bargains can’t believe the difference a £2 item makes on the floor.

River Island’s new pink ruffle top, combined with neutral camo-print shorts and a pair of off-white mules, sparked a buzz of excitement online.

“Reigning ruffles,” the shop captioned the photo. #ImWearingRI#LinkInBio to shop the top that will be available soon.”

Instagram

The outfit was a smash on the popular social networking platform, garnering over 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Shoppers were ecstatic to get their hands on the shirt and expressed their excitement in the comments area.

“Blouse details plz,” Gunel said, adding a heart eye emoji.

“I need this entire ensemble,” Natalie added.

“Where did you get the blouse?” another consumer said. “Cannot be found on the RI website.”

“I really like this,” Lynda said.

“No information on the blouse!!!!” Janice exclaimed.

“I really like the pink blouse,” Ellie added.

The blouse is not yet available on River Island’s website, but it is “coming soon,” according to the retailer’s social media caption.