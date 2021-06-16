Shoppers at Marks & Spencer were taken aback by a £7.50 shirt seen on Holly Willoughby.

After seeing it on Holly Willoughby, Marks & Spencer customers said they “liked” the retailer’s new t-shirt.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby, 40, who is well known for her love of fashion, collaborates with the iconic high street business on a regular basis.

Holly, an M&S brand ambassador, updates her 7.2 million Instagram followers on her favorite fashion finds and outfit ideas on a regular basis.

Holly published a pic of herself sporting a new navy t-shirt that reads “embrace positivism” on her Instagram account.

“Who knows what today will bring… trying to maintain my mind on all the beautiful things in life…,” Holly wrote with the pic. I really like this @marksandspencer t-shirt since it serves as a gentle reminder to embrace positivity!”

The pic went viral, receiving over 9,000 likes in less than three hours.

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the top beneath the popular post.

“Holly you look gorgeous,” one shopper said, while another added, “Pretty.”

“I adore this top!” exclaimed a third.

“Love this t shirt too,” a fourth shopper responded, tagging a buddy.

“I need this t-shirt in my life!!!” wrote a fifth.

The Pure Cotton Slogan Straight Fit T-Shirt from Marks & Spencer costs £7.50 and comes in navy or white.

The top can be found in your local store or ordered online here.