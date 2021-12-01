Shoppers at Marks & Spencer can obtain a free advent calendar with snowglobe gin, vouchers, and other goodies.

Marks & Spencer has announced that it would be giving away a free advent calendar to customers.

The high-street behemoth is well-known and well-liked for its diverse range of homeware, clothes, accessories, food, and other goods.

Marks and Spencer, like many other businesses, releases holiday products in the run-up to Christmas, and this year is no exception.

M&S has released their Sparks 12 Days of Christmas digital advent calendar, which is available for free to users of the M&S Sparks app.

Sparks users will receive a special Christmas offer to use across M&S apparel, home, food, and beyond every day from December 1 to December 12.

According to MEN, each door can only be opened and claimed on the day of the event.

Customers will have the opportunity to enter a lottery for a chance to win two tickets to an exclusive Gary Barlow performance on one of the 12 days. There are 100 pairs of tickets available for the Sparks-exclusive event in London before Christmas.

Customers of Sparks will have to go to the app every day and open the door to see what they might have won.

A draw for 100 autographed copies of Marks & Spencer brand ambassador Holly Willoughby’s new book, Reflections, is one of the other prizes. There are also 15 personal Christmas video messages from England Rugby star Maro Itoje, as well as a variety of freebies and M&S discounts. There are 25 x £1,000 M&S giftcards, 100 x £500 M&S giftcards, and 100 x £250 M&S giftcards available.

100 M&S snowglobe gins are among the rewards in the advent calendar. These are special holiday gin bottles that light up and cost £20. The bottles, which contain edible 23-carat gold leaf, have become a smash hit year after year, with many people unable to get their hands on one in time for Christmas gifts.

“Through Sparks, we’re hoping to assist our customers enjoy the most spectacular Christmas this year, and we’ve pulled out all the stops to give 12 consecutive days of M&S deals, sweets, and incentives,” M&S head of loyalty Danielle Papagapiou said of the advent calendars.

