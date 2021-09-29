Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are lining up to get their hands on a £4 sweet treat that is a “must try.”

This week, buyers were ecstatic to learn about Marks & Spencer’s latest Halloween offering, which was revealed online.

M&S’ Spooky Festival Colin the Caterpillar Cake Jar was featured on Facebook page NewFoodsUK, and customers can’t get enough.

Fans were eager to tag pals and make plans for their next M&S trip after seeing the treat.

NewFoodsUK captioned the photo on Facebook, “New Spooky Colin the Caterpillar Cake Jar!” M&S busting it again, how awesome does this cake jar look? M&S is now selling it!”

Within hours after going live, the post had built up hundreds of likes and comments.

Many customers claimed they “need” the cake jar in the comments section.

“I want one xx,” one person said, while another added, “looks really good.”

“It looks delicious,” said a third.

“Ooo, I absolutely want that,” added a fourth shopper.

“Ooohhhhh this looks different!” wrote a fifth. I believe that will be on my must-try list x”.

“OMG, we need these,” exclaimed another, tagging a buddy.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.