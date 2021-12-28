Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are aghast at the ‘unreal seeming’ chocolate boxes.

Customers at Marks and Spencer are clamoring to buy “one of each” after the business announced the arrival of three “chocolate boxes of dreams” in stores.

The delectable delights, however, do not arrive in a typical chocolate box.

Shoppers couldn’t believe their eyes when they discovered that each one transforms into a miniature table.

Marks and Spencer’s marksandspencerfoodpr Instagram account, which has 256k followers, shared a photo of the collections.

“Check out those legs!!” it said. Yes, the chocolate box of your dreams has returned, and this time it’s accompanied by a companion. Three of our incredible chocolate collections (The Festive Collection, The After Dinner Mint Collection, and The Ultimate Chocolatier Collection) are now available as tiny tables! Perfect for Christmas movie nights when you don’t want to reach down to select your next chocolate (thank you!).”

The photo received almost 2,000 likes from ecstatic shoppers.

“I adore how this box transforms into a table!” remarked SuitcaseofSugar.

“Oh wow, it looks wonderful!” commented Theweelarder.

“I’ll take one of each, please,” Entertainingelliotanderin said.

“You’re killing me!!” Nkybiz exclaimed. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please “Unreal looking,” Mikela24 commented.

“OMG the ultimate,” says hlgreen93.