Shoppers at Home Bargains look for the ‘amazing’ £10 Pink Stuff cleaning product.

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest products.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of their new cleaning product on its own Facebook page earlier this week, and it’s been a tremendous hit with customers.

“NEW PRODUCT,” Home Bargains commented under a shot of the new The Pink Stuff Miracle Scrubber Kit. The Pink Stuff Miracle Scrubber will get rid of the spots.

“For £9.99, you get two tubs of The Pink Stuff Paste and four different scrubbing heads. Now available in stores.”

The post immediately garnered up over 3,000 likes and over 6,000 responses from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Many people claimed they’d already gotten their hands on one of the popular kits, while others claimed they’d been looking at local stores with no luck.

Some people tagged their friends and relatives in the comments section, asking them to look out for the Miracle Scrubber Kit.

One shopper said in the comments section, “Can’t wait to get this!” “I have one, they are amazing!!,” remarked another.

“Ooooo huge toothbrush,” said a third. I have one and I adore it. It gets into places that a sponge can’t. For example, around the outside edge of the sink, under taps, and so on.”

“This stuff is soooo good,” added a fourth shopper.

“Got mine the other day it’s fantastic xxxx,” said a fifth, while a sixth added, “I need this in my life.”

“I bought it,” said another. It was put to use. It’s fantastic. “It applies to everything.”

The Pink Stuff Miracle Scrubber Kit from Home Bargains is now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.