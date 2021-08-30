Shoppers at Home Bargains are planning a trip to the store for a ‘sweet’ £5 dog accessory.

Customers at Home Bargains were wowed after seeing a “sweet” £5 dog pool online.

Thanks to its vast choice of budget-friendly homeware, household basics, food, accessories, DIY supplies, and more, popular retailer Home Bargains has gathered an army of dedicated admirers.

The high-street store, which opened in Liverpool in 1976, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product releases, with one recent tweet generating a sensation.

It’s still summer, despite the unpredictability of the weather, and many people are seeking for ways to keep their pets cool.

Home Bargains shared a snapshot of its dog-friendly paddling pools on Instagram.

The shop captioned the photo, “This pool wasn’t built for two.” We still have a bunch of these pools in stock for £4.99, so keep the pups cool!

The product was well-received by Home Bargains fans, with over 1,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I’ll go tomorrow,” Jan responded.

“It’s really sweet!” exclaimed another shopper.

“Our Ducks have one,” Amanda added.

Coral commented on a friend’s post, “for Max!!”

“I need this for my fur baby!” Phoebe added. Now is the time to plan a Home Bargains trip.”

