Shoppers at Home Bargains are looking for a ‘cute’ £1.50 item.

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.

The famed bargain store in Merseyside frequently uses social media to bring customers up to date on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new Halloween-themed wax burner to its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a major hit with customers.

“It’s Halloween season, and our ghoul pals are fa-boo-lous for your home,” Home Bargains commented, posting a photo of the burner originally uploaded by Alex (@ alexay). Our Halloween wax burners are now available in stores for £1.49! There’s also a Pumpkin design.”

The article rapidly garnered up over 11,000 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One shopper said in the comments area, “oooooh! “I love this,” one person said, while another added, “oh my gosh, these are so incredibly cute.”

“Neeeeed!!” said a third.

“Get on the search now!!,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a pal.

“OMG!” exclaimed a fifth. Need!!!” “I love it,” wrote a sixth.

“No way this isn’t a want, it’s a necessity,” said another.

The Halloween wax burner from Home Bargains is now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.