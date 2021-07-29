Shoppers at Home Bargains are in desperate need of a new ‘dream’. Storage baskets for £10

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of its new bear-themed wicker baskets on its Instagram account this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

“Our all-new [bear emoji]storage baskets?” Home Bargains stated with a photo of the baskets, which come in large and small sizes. They are, without a doubt, a bear requirement (we had to). Now available in a few larger stores! £24.99 for a large size and £9.99 for a small one.”

Instagram

The article soon gathered up over 5,800 likes and over 500 comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One consumer said in the comments section, “Ohhh need!!!!!” “I adore these!” wrote another.

“They are actually cute,” a third said, tagging a friend, while a fourth said, “Omg how cute x.”

The baskets were described as a “dream” by a fifth person, while a sixth stated, “Finally discovered these in shop.” “I’m in love.”

“We really need them, don’t we?” wrote another, tagging a buddy.

Bear-themed wicker baskets from Home Bargains are now available in select larger retailers. Here’s where you may find a store near you.