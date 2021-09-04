Shoppers at Home Bargains are captivated by a delectable delight they must try.

After being seen online, Home Bargains has been delighting customers with its latest release.

Snack News & Reviews posted a photo of Home Bargains’ new Galaxy Hot Chocolate sticks on Facebook.

Two hot chocolate sticks with small marshmallows and apple crunch sprinkles are included in each sachet.

Hundreds of likes and comments poured in from eager consumers who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the treats.

Many Facebook users have praised the sweet treat, with many encouraging friends and family members to look for it in their local supermarkets.

Every time they go to Aldi, they want to bring an empty tissue box.

“Ooo yeh!” commented one customer in the comments section. “I’m intrigued,” one person said, while another added, “Sounds good.” “We NEED some,” a third wrote, tagging a pal.

“Mmm sounds good,” said a fourth shopper.

“Looks fine, but I haven’t seen them in stores yet xx,” commented a fifth. “We need to try xxxx,” a sixth wrote, tagging a pal.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.