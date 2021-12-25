Shoppers at George at Asda were split over a £22 lilac jumper ‘dress of dreams.’

After seeing it online, George at Asda shoppers were split on a £22 lilac sweater dress.

Asda’s in-house brand George has amassed a social media following, ensuring that customers are kept up to date on all new stock and product launches.

Budget-friendly George’s popularity continues to rise as a result of its diverse collection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

Primark customers want ‘cozy’ £8 pyjamas in ‘every color,’ according to the retailer.

However, after seeing a garment featured in a recent Instagram picture, shoppers were split.

George at Asda uploaded a shot of their G21 Lilac Knitted Maxi Dress with its 700k Instagram followers, writing, “Introducing: the look we’ll be wearing for the foreseeable future.”

Instagram

The garment was particularly popular on the popular social networking platform, with nearly 500 likes.

Shoppers, on the other hand, were divided and shared.