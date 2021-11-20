Shoppers at George at Asda are putting a ‘cozy’ co-ord to their ‘Christmas wish list.’

Customers at George @ Asda are lining up to buy a “cozy” costume after the supermarket posted a picture of it online.

George uses Instagram to bring customers up to date on what’s happening in the store and online. It published a photo of the co-ord this week, captioning it, “The cosy fit you’ll want to wear for the foreseeable.” Customers at Primark ‘require’ a £10 set of ‘comfiest ever’ bras. George wore a £14 Beige Collared Half Placket Co-ord Jumper with a collared neckline, long sleeve, ribbed cuff and hem, and ribbed body in the photo. It was worn with a pair of £16 Beige Ribbed Wide Leg Co-ord Trousers, a pair of cosy-looking slippers, and a faux fur tote bag.

The article was well-received, with over 3000 likes and numerous comments from fans of the style.

“Omg these slippers,” Sweet princessdiana exclaimed.

“Need it all,” Rachael hobson_ added.

“Everything is so cozy!!” remarked Belleandbunty.

“More coziness,” Sophielouise xxx commented.

“Christmas wish list,” Sarah rani___ added.

And the compliments kept coming.

“How cute,” commented Shrewsburymua.

“Wow, I need this,” Shirleytaylor4067 commented.

“Obsessed,” stated michellejulietnaylaa.