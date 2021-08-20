Shoppers at Dunelm are “in love with everything about” a wonderful work-from-home environment.

Many people still work from home, therefore Dunelm customers were overjoyed when they discovered a way to turn their bedroom into a “dreamy” office environment.

On Instagram, the shop showed how to make the most of a limited space by creating a “flexible corner” that can double as a dressing table and a desk.

Dunelm’s fans reacted positively to the photograph, with many praising it as a brilliant concept.

“Be inspired by interiors influencer @mishkashoe – with whom we’ve partnered on a special Dunelm X MishkaShoe collection – and make the most of small-space living by creating a flexible corner that changes from dressing table to WFH desk!” Dunelm wrote on Instagram. Today is the last day to get your hands on the limited-edition collection and start making the most of your space.”

Thousands of people liked the photo, and many began to comment with their ideas. The aesthetic was dubbed “Dreamy” by The.hadley.home.

“Oh wow, really beautiful,” exclaimed Yilmazhome2016. It appeared to be “Stunning,” according to Thishomegrows.

“Looks wonderful, incredible range,” thebaileyhouse_ added.

“This is such a fantastic idea,” Lucys hillside house commented.

“Omg, in love with everything about this!” Honeymead.home added.

“I simply love this idea,” jillyclose32 commented.

The compliments continued to pour in.

“Stunning!” exclaimed Happinessis interiors. Such a fantastic use of space and a terrific idea.”

“Awww this is great, I need to get into Dunelm and shop soon,” jessie mcgreevy design added.