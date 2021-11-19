Shoppers at Dunelm are enthralled by the ‘wonderful’ Christmas lights, but they are distracted by something else.

Dunelm customers were diverted after the store posted a photo of Christmas decorations on social media.

The home goods shop shared a photo of its light-up paper star hanging ornament.

Many people were blown away by the light, but were unhappy to see that the £8 ornament had sold out online. Others, on the other hand, couldn’t get their minds off of anything else in the photo.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are enthralled with a £1.25 ‘Christmas morning’ snack.

“Let’s play the ‘who can gently put the most Christmas decorations to every part of the house before December’ game @joannes homeno2 has gone first!” Dunelm remarked, sharing the shot by Instagrammer joannes homeno2 from Chester.

Instagram

The post received over 3000 likes, and many people expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“Love the lights,” commented Denise 5268.

“Oh I loveee this,” Yilmazhome2016 said.

“It’s really lovely!” Myherefordshirehome added.

“Gorgeous,” said Ourbellwaypinehurst.

“Beautiful,” remarked athomewithkirsty_, with a string of heart eye emojis.

Some, on the other hand, could only enthuse about how much they adored the mirror.

“Beautiful mirror,” commented early years and beyond.

“This mirror is amazing,” House on the Way added.

Lisa loves vintage “That mirror,” he said.

“Love the shape of this mirror,” Housekidscats agreed.