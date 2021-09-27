Shoppers at B&M look for a ‘gorgeous’ £3 mug that is a ‘absolute must.’

After the business teased the product online, B&M customers are seeking stores for a new kitchen must-have.

Thanks to its comprehensive line-up of budget-friendly homeware, DIY supplies, garden products, household staples, accessories, and more, high-street favourite B&M has created a passionate fan base on social media.

The retailer uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches; it has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Customers at River Island were taken aback by the £34 tiny tote bag’s “amazing” colors.

People are scrambling to find B&M’s new glass mugs, which have a Christmas stag theme, after the retailer released a photo of them on social media this week.

“It’s a NEW mug kinda day!” B&M wrote on their Instagram page. How adorable is this £3 glass stag mug (SC: 275240)? If you’re as enthusiastic for Christmas as we are, you really must have it!

Instagram

“WHO wouldn’t want this in their mug collection?” People quickly tagged their friends, requesting that they look for the mugs in their local stores.

The post received over 5,000 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic followers.

One customer remarked beneath the snap, “I need this,” and another wrote, “need this!”

“Oooo these are gorgeous,” said a third.

“We need them for our winter hot chocolates,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a pal.

“This is added to the things I desire from b&m,” remarked another.

“It’s a must,” remarked the sixth.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.