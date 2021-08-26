Shoppers at B&M are enamored with the shelving unit they “need” right now.

After seeing a “fantastic” £54 shelving unit online, B&M consumers were enthralled.

The low-cost business is well-known and well-liked for its diverse selection of homeware accessories, DIY supplies, home decor, household needs, and other items.

B&M, like many other retailers, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Customers at Home Bargains can’t believe the difference a £2 item makes on the floor.

A recent Instagram image sparked outrage on the internet.

B&M published a snapshot of its Tromso display shelf, which is now £54, down from £60.

Instagram

“We’ve got SO many wonderful discounts in our major furniture sale – including this Tromso Display Shelf NOW £54 (SC: 370082)!” the store captioned the image of the shelving unit.

“But hurry, the sale ends on Monday!

“WHO is on the lookout for new furniture?”

The unit was a big hit on social media, with over 2,700 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“That is very nice,” one shopper exclaimed.

“Could do with this small bad boy,” Gabrielle said, tagging a friend.

“You claim there’s a furniture sale,” Ava replied.

“This is nice!” Fran said, tagging a buddy. £54”.

“OMG, we need to go to B&M right now,” Alexis said, tagging a friend.

“This!!!” said Aine. “It’s also really affordable.”

“Wish,” Tracy stated.

Suzy said, “I adore this, it’s fantastic.”

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.