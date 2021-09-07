Shoppers at B&M and Home Bargains are in snack nirvana thanks to new delicacies like the Cadbury box.

After seeing a variety of new foods now available in B&M and Home Bargains outlets, shoppers have been overjoyed.

‘kevssnackreviews’ on Instagram often informs customers after discovering top-tier goodies in outlets across the country.

The account published a selection of photos shot in B&M and Home Bargains stores over the weekend, showcasing a variety of items, including an impressive new Cadbury find.

Marks & Spencer customers line up to buy a £45 flowery midi dress that is described as “wonderful.”

“Some fresh findings in @bm stores and @homebargains!” the account wrote alongside the photos. Swipe to view everything; the last two photos are from Home Bargains.”

B&M sells the Cadbury gift box shown, which includes “Four Large Festive Bars” of Cadbury chocolate in flavors like Winter Wonderland, Winter Gingerbread, and Winter Orange.

Instagram

Swizzles Candy Canes in Parma Violets and Refreshers flavors, boxes of limited edition Cadbury Snowy Fingers, Nutella cookies, and Galaxy instant hot chocolate were among the items on display.

Followers of the account reacted positively to the collection of photos, with many tagging pals to share the delight.

“Oh yeah, these are going on my Christmas list,” Trulyscrumptious bakes said.

“Those Nutella biscuits are bliss, so delish,” Carebear1st continued, “I can’t buy them or I’ll devour the whole bag.”

“I love snowy fingers,” Snackinginsaudi added.

“Yummmm,” Fastlogos added.

“OMG parma violets sweet canes,” Saulbosworth tagged a buddy.

“I want ALL the snacks!” dizz pink exclaimed.