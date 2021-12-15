Shoppers are ‘crazy’ with Primark’s’stunning’ £36 checkered suit.

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £36 suit is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the Instagram image revealing the new ensemble, which includes an enormous blazer and matching slacks in a pink and green spotted pattern.

“Monday called for a tartan suit Blazer £23/€28, Trousers £13/€15 #Primark #OOTD,” Primark captioned the photo.

Hundreds of shoppers shared their sentiments in the comments area of the Instagram photo, which received over 14,600 likes.

“Need need need,” one customer remarked, while another added, “Loooove.”

“I need this blazer,” said a third.

“OMG I truly love this,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Oh divine,” exclaimed a fifth, and “obsessed,” said a sixth.

“This is wonderful,” wrote another.

The new checked blazer from Primark costs £23, while the pants are £13. The entire suit is now available in stores.

