Shoppers are cautioned that using a self-checkout machine might result in a criminal record.

Shoppers have been cautioned that using a self-checkout to save money might result in a criminal record.

Since their debut into our supermarkets, self-checkout tills have divided people, according to the Manchester Evening News.

While this reduces the likelihood of a long line forming when you complete your shopping at Aldi, ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons, or Sainsbury’s, it still relies on consumers being honest about their purchases.

Despite the fact that there are safeguards in place to prevent people from abusing the system, one shopper has been cautioned that their method of saving money could land them in serious trouble.

A woman wrote about a conflict she had with a friend on News.com.au’s sister site, which allows individuals to send their legal problems to sisters and lawyers Alison and Jillian Barrett.

She claims that when her friend uses the self-service checkouts, she frequently substitutes more expensive fruit and vegetables, such as an avocado, for a brown onion.

The buddy claims that it isn’t theft because she is still paying for it, and that stores include in the cost of self-checkout fraud because “everyone does it.”

The lawyers responded by stating that this is illegal.

“It doesn’t matter how your friend tries to defend her actions, her deception in not paying full amount is against the law,” they stated.

“Your friend’s method of exploiting the self-service checkout to pass off more expensive things as less expensive items underpays the system. Her deception is just one of several deceptions used by self-service crooks to evade payment.”

The ‘tricks,’ according to Alison and Jillian, based in Australia, cost supermarkets a lot every year and are causing stock prices to rise as a result.

Self-checkouts can weigh products to guarantee you’re telling the truth, and supermarkets frequently hire workers and security guards to ensure they’re being used properly – but they also rely on their customers’ honesty.

They advised that if her companion is ever caught, "an excuse like getting avocados mixed up with brown onions is unlikely to cut it."