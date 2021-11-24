Shoppers are being warned of Black Friday 2021, as well as recommendations on how to avoid overpaying.

Black Friday is approaching, and many bargain-hunters are gearing up to stock up for the holidays or simply to treat themselves.

Black Friday, which began as an American practice of heavily discounting goods the day following Thanksgiving, has grown to become one of the most important shopping days of the year.

Many offers have already been promoted, with things such as televisions and technology expected to be drastically reduced in price.

Consumers, on the other hand, are being warned against paying more than they need to, falling for internet frauds, and purchasing items they would never buy otherwise.

Finance expert Kevin Pratt of Forbes Advisor has provided some suggestions ahead of the sales to make the most out of discounts and to stay safe online.

Here are his ten suggestions:

It’s a good idea to have an idea of what you want to buy before Black Friday begins, so conduct some research ahead of time.

Avoid being misled by enormous discounts and purchasing stuff you don’t require. To help you stay focused, make a list of these items.

It’s also a good idea to make a note of which merchants carry the same goods so you have a backup plan in case one runs out of stock.

Use a 0% purchase credit card, which allows you to spread payments out over several months without incurring interest – just make sure you pay off your debt before the 0% deal expires and interest is levied.

If you don’t need to spread your payments out and can afford to pay off your balance in full each month, a reward credit card may be a better option. These allow you to earn reward points, air miles that may be used for flights or vacations, or cashback at your favorite merchants.

If you don’t have time to switch credit cards and end up spending more than you can afford to pay back in full, consider transferring your debt to a 0% balance transfer credit card, which allows you to pay off your debt without paying interest for a certain period of time.

Compare Cards to see which cards are most likely to accept you without hurting your credit score.

It's worth setting if you want to make your life easier.