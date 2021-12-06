Shoots from a Ten-Year-Old In the Face of a 13-Year-Old Relative While Playing With An Unattended Gun in the Bedroom

According to local officials, a 10-year-old shot a 13-year-old relative in the face while playing with a gun over the weekend.

The two toddlers grabbed up a.380 semi-automatic handgun left unsecured in a bedroom at the back of the house at a family picnic in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the 10-year-old inadvertently discharged the weapon while playing with it, wounding the adolescent in the face. The bullet passed through the teen’s ear.

After receiving a report of a shooting, police arrived at the residence about 7 p.m. According to the statement, they arrived to find family members administering first aid to the teenager.

Officers learned from family members that the children had been shooting a gun under adult supervision earlier in the day.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

The sheriff’s office provided safety advice to help prevent future shootings.

“Firearms should always be stored in a lockable container, unloaded and separate from ammunition. Whenever possible, a cable or trigger lock that prevents the firearm from firing should be utilized “The statement is as follows:

The police did not say what charges, if any, were being brought in the shooting or what the teenager’s condition was.

The sheriff’s office was contacted for additional information Monday evening, but no response was received by the time of publishing. Any responses will be added to this story.

Unintentional shootings of children and teenagers occur in the United States on a regular basis, although they were more common during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data released last year by Everytown for Gun Safety, accidental shootings involving children rose 31% from March to December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Several youngsters have been injured or killed in recent months as a result of unintentional gunfire.

A 4-year-old kid in Texas shot himself and a 2-year-old after obtaining a firearm last month. He discharged the gun by accident, and a bullet went through his arm and wounded the toddler.

In Connecticut, a 16-year-old boy was accidently shot and murdered by a teenager while playing with a gun in October. Nigel Powell, the victim, had a head wound and was brought to the hospital.

