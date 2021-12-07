Shoots from a Ten-Year-Old At a family cookout, a 13-year-old boy is punched in the face.

After he and a 10-year-old relative got their hands on a rifle and began playing inside a bedroom on Sunday, a 13-year-old child was hurt. Before 911 dispatchers received a report about the shooting in East Texas, the teen was shot in the face.

The children were at a family picnic when the incident occurred in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 W over the weekend. According to CBS19, family members later told investigators that the teen and the younger relative had been shooting under adult supervision earlier that day.

The two toddlers got their hands on a.380 semi-automatic handgun that had been left unattended at the family party and began playing with it inside a bedroom. Unintentionally, the 10-year-old family member discharged the gun, striking the 13-year-old child in the cheek before the bullet exited from beneath his ear.

Around 7:10 p.m., a 911 call was made to alert authorities to the shooting. According to KETK News, when first responders arrived at the house, they saw the adolescent receiving first assistance from family members.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a post on Facebook saying, “Juvenile hurt in unintentional shooting.” “The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend and injured a 13-year-old boy.” “After 911 dispatchers got a report concerning the shooting, deputies and emergency medical professionals were summoned to the home approximately 7:10 p.m.,” the statement continued.

The weapon was left unattended at the family picnic, according to the NCSO. “A.380 semi-automatic handgun had been left unsecured, and the boy and a 10-year-old family member had picked it up.” The 10-year-old accidentally discharged the gun while playing with it in a back bedroom, hitting the 13-year-old in the cheek. According to the sheriff’s office, the bullet exited the victim beneath the ear.

The shooting is being investigated by the NCSO and the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

Families should also take extra measures while keeping firearms inside the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a social media post, the NCSO stated, “Firearms should always be stored unloaded and separate from ammunition in a lockable container.” “Whenever possible, a cable or trigger lock that prevents the firearm from operating should be employed.”