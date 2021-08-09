Shoots from a Ten-Year-Old After an argument, a 12-year-old neighbor punches the victim in the head, paralyzing her.

According to officials in India, a 12-year-old child was paralyzed when a 10-year-old neighbor shot him in the head with an airgun during an argument.

According to a police complaint submitted on Sunday, the event occurred on July 21 in Hardoi, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, according to Times Now News.

According to the complaint, Abhay Dwivedi, the victim’s father, his son was shot in the head by a 10-year-old neighbor when the 12-year-old was playing on the terrace of his home.

“On July 21, his son was playing on his patio when his neighbor’s boy came on his terrace, and the two children got into an argument. Following that, the accused took his father’s airgun and shot his son in the head,” Dwivedi claimed in the complaint, according to Times Now News.

Dwivedi hurried to the balcony after hearing the gunshot and discovered his kid lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. He had him rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors referred him to a larger hospital in the city after assessing his condition.

The sufferer needed emergency surgery and spent four days on a ventilator. He is entirely bedridden due to paralysis on his left side of the body.

“Doctors are unable to provide a definitive prognosis for his recovery. The gunshot struck him in the brain, paralyzing him and affecting his mental stability, according to the victim’s father, who spoke to the Times of India.

The event was confirmed by the police, who claimed a case had been filed against the 10-year-old for grievously injuring a person through a careless conduct and threatening a person’s life.

The crime occurred the day before the victim’s birthday.

“My son is a bright student who recently competed in a robotics competition. He possesses soft and creative skills in addition to technical ability. He competed in a filmmaking competition for his school,” Dwivedi told the Times of India.

The cause of the altercation that resulted in the shooting was unknown.