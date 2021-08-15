Shoes that don’t look like shoes are prohibited at school.

Because it violates the school’s uniform rules, students are not permitted to wear certain kind of shoes that are deemed “inappropriate.”

Before the start of the new school year, parents contacted Winsford Academy to inquire about whether a particular type of footwear would be allowed for students to wear.

Parents were informed that the Kickers Tovni Pacers would be prohibited since they are not considered “school shoes.”

Meet the viral superstar from Scotland Road, Liverpool, who has mastered TikTok.

Before purchasing or removing the labels, a number of parents had contacted the school to inquire if they would be appropriate.

The Grange Lane school in Cheshire took to Facebook to clarify that the ‘patent leather version’ of the shoe would be OK, but the trainer version would be prohibited.

The shoes are a pair of black plimsolls with shoelaces. Kickers describes them as “a school shoe that also looks nice enough to pass for a street trainer.”

On Facebook, some parents responded with “likes,” “angry” emojis, and “haha” emojis in response to the school’s post, while others responded with “likes,” “angry” emojis, and “haha” emojis.

Although the ‘patent leather version’ is permissible for students to wear, headteacher Gary Evans stated to CheshireLive that the ‘footwear looks too much like trainers.’

Mr Evans also verified that these shoes, along with a number of others, were included in a document issued to parents a few weeks ago.

Winsford Academy’s uniform code states that students should wear “basic black shoes.”

They should also be “formal in appearance” with “no flashes of color.”

It should not resemble a trainer, according to the school, “which implies they should not have a trainer type lace or a sports sole.”

The document contained a brochure of acceptable shoes and stated, “The school has the final say on footwear suitability.”

“It’s a good idea to wear school shoes. School shoes increase the bar for the school uniform, which prepares students for the workforce.”

Winsford Academy praised parents who emailed to verify if the shoes were okay before purchasing them on its Facebook page.

“A few,” read the whole statement.

“The summary comes to an end.”