‘Shocking,’ says a Liverpool legend. Manchester United ‘lost the plot’ in their hammering at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s performance against Liverpool on Sunday was “shocking,” according to Phil Thompson, who believes the Red Devils “lost the plot.”

Liverpool cruised to a 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota setting the tone before Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick.

United were not only outplayed on the night, but they also showed breakdowns in discipline at times.

Before Paul Pogba was sent off for a stunning challenge on Keita on the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were both fortunate to avoid red cards for reckless challenges.

The manner of United’s defeat adds to the strain on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was already under a lot of heat before Sunday’s game.

United have now gone four Premier League games without a win, losing three of them, and have conceded nine goals in their previous two league games after some poor defensive efforts.

Former United defender Thompson said in his Daily Mail column that he was startled by the team’s terrible performance and the manner in which their professionalism had deserted them.

“Liverpool weren’t even playing at full strength. I was astonished because I had projected a 2-2 tie before the game, but United were abysmal.

“Paul Pogba’s challenge on Naby Keita was outrageous, and it exemplified their style of play.” ‘Play these major games with fire in your belly and cold in your brain,’ said Gerard Houllier. United’s early on melted down and they lost their way.” Liverpool has closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to just one point, while United has already fallen eight points behind.