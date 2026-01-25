Shocking Moments from The Traitors Series Four

The latest season of BBC One’s The Traitors has kept viewers on edge, with countless twists and surprises that kept fans glued to their screens. From hidden relationships to secret identities, here are the standout moments from series four that left contestants and viewers alike reeling.

Unexpected Alliances and Betrayals

One of the most shocking twists of the season was the introduction of a “secret traitor,” a player shrouded in mystery and initially unknown to both fellow contestants and the audience. This fiendish plot set the stage for chaos, as the secret traitor had to collaborate with the known traitors while keeping their identity hidden. This twist came to a head when Fiona was unmasked in a dramatic moment with fellow traitors Stephen and Rachel, leading to her swift banishment after they grew suspicious of her loyalty.

The revelation of hidden relationships between contestants also rocked the game. The show uncovered not one, but two secret pairs. The first was mother and daughter duo Judy and Roxy, whose connection stunned their fellow players after Roxy’s confession following her own banishment. Judy’s early exit, Roxy later admitted, had been a “blessing in disguise,” as she had been concerned about calling her mother “Mum” in front of the other contestants. The second relationship—revealed later—was between Ellie and Ross, whose romantic involvement shocked many after Ellie was voted out. Their bond had already been hinted at by sharp-eyed viewers, who had uncovered photos of the pair together online before the show aired.

Personal Secrets and Deceptions Unveiled

The intrigue didn’t stop there. Contestants on the show frequently concealed key aspects of their identities in an effort to stay under the radar. For example, Harriet, a published author and former criminal barrister, revealed her professional background, inadvertently raising suspicions among the faithfuls. In an attempt to stir the pot, Harriet later admitted she had tried to use the “invisibility cloak” of being a middle-aged woman to her advantage, but this only made her more of a target, leading to her banishment.

Meanwhile, Rachel, one of the traitors, dropped a bombshell when she revealed that she had been trained by the FBI, claiming her skills in reading “micro-expressions” had helped her manipulate the game. Fellow contestants, including Amanda and Maz, also had hidden law enforcement backgrounds, adding to the web of deception. Amanda, a former senior police detective, was voted out after a tense roundtable, where the “chest of chance” game decided her fate. Despite her extensive experience, she was unable to guess correctly and was eliminated from the competition.

In another instance of deceit, contestant James created a scandal by secretly taking a shield from a mission statue, a move that caused a significant drop in the game’s prize pool. The revelation led to a tense confrontation, with fellow players accusing him of being a traitor. His confession added fuel to the fire, putting him under intense scrutiny from his teammates, including Roxy, who called his behavior “deceptive.”

As the season unfolded, alliances formed and fell apart, with every twist keeping both players and viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether it was a secret traitor hiding in plain sight or contestants exposing long-buried secrets, series four of The Traitors proved to be full of shocking moments that left a lasting impression.