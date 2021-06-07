A chilling TikTok video of a girl having her head chopped off has gone viral, scaring a large number of people on the popular social media platform.

According to social media users who saw the video, the original TikTok user who uploaded it was Mayenggo3, but little information on the girl in the video or the original user who uploaded it is available. Others who have seen it via social media claim video depicts the girl being executed by a cartel. This page has been designated as private. It is followed by a small number of individuals and is identified by a black ribbon on its profile.

On Twitter, several have expressed worry over the terrifying video, which they claim depicts a female dancing before having her head slashed off. While we watched the film in its entirety, we do not suggest it. It is really too distressing.

The video begins innocently enough, like a dance video, before exploding into a scene of horrific gore. Multiple men are involved in the video’s beheading of the girl. They seemed to be chatting in Spanish. Because their clothing is different, it is difficult to tell if the girl dancing and the female whose head is being chopped off are the same person. The female whose head is being chopped off is dressed in shorts and a blue shirt. The complete video was archived on Psycho Duck.net.

This is a moment from the video, but we blurred out the victim’s face since it is too graphic and horrifying to show.

ATTENTION!!

TW: abuse, Gore (?) If you see this video on TikTok or anything like that, please DO NOT by whatever means, click it. this is a video of a girl who is dancing, and in the video she gets her head chopped off, so please don't watch this video. Stay safe everyone <3 :] pic.twitter.com/ivcpscEEu3 — bennettmybeloved (@bennettmybelov1) June 5, 2021

The video moves from a scene of a girl or woman dancing to a man, gloved hands, systematically severing а girl’s head with а knife in what appears to be a bathroom. It is a long, agonizing process.

“If you see this video on TikTok or something similar, please DO NOT click it by any means. This is а video of а girl dancing, and during the video, she has her head hacked off, so please do not watch it. Maintain sаfety, everyone,” one Twitter user cautioned.

hey if u see this video dont watch it, it cuts to the girl getting her head chopped off and is genuinely traumatising! pic.twitter.com/TNghYCvzAj — ًsuki’s ddd (@f4irysua) June 4, 2021

Although the video appears to have been removed from TikTok, discussions about it continue to rage on Twitter.

What you need to know is as follows:

The Video Terrified Social Media Users

The video features a gal with long black hair wearing a cropped black tank top and white shorts.

Another traumatized Twitter user replied, “Holy, I have heard about a tiktok video where a girl has her head shaved.”

“I use my phone,” another wrote. Twitter should be made available. Discover what happens when the head of a tiktok girl is severed. Is humanity truly so ruthless?”

According to the magazine, a distraught mother contacted the Bristol Post to alert the public to the beheading video.

Mayenggo3 is an enigmatic figure.

According to one YouTube video, Mayenggo3 is the person responsible for the beheading video. According to the video’s narrator, the young woman is seen dancing for a few seconds. Then there is the case of the “violent death.” A man was allegedly observed “slicing a girl’s throat inside an unknown room while her hand was tied with a rope.”

The narrator characterized it as “particularly upsetting to witness.”

The public is clamoring for an investigation, as no one knows who the girl is or whether the video is genuine. “A video has gone viral showing this girl having her head chopped off in a bathroom,” a Twitter user claimed. According to reports, the video begins with a small child dancing and then shows a girl having her head chopped off in the bathroom…”

According to one source, it is unknown whether the men in the video pledged allegiance to a Mexican cartel before to slicing the girl’s head off.

“Bye tiktok is spreading about a girl disclosing information about a Mexican cartel and having her head chopped off,” one Twitter user commented.

“Why have I just watched a female get her head hackеd off by a cartеl?” a traumatized Twittеr user asked.

Other Twittеr users expressed their sentiments in the following manner:

“! I strongly advise you to abstain from watching it! The video in which the girl’s head is severed…”

“I just watched a video of a small girl having her head chopped off, and it disgusts me to the point of puking. Please, for the love of God, refrain from watching that. I have suffered trauma.”

“Someone on tiktok linked a video of a woman having her head hackеd off, and I had no idea what it was about and there was no tw, so I watched it and felt SICK, so pеasе be careful.”

“I am posting this to alert you to a viral video in which a girl’s head is slicеd off. Please use caution when using tik tok and Facebook. It may initially appear to be a normal video, but it will abruptly transform into a frightening video that is VERY gory.”