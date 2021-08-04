‘Shock’ as racist stickers are discovered on lampposts near the school.

A’shocked’ guy discovered white supremacy stickers on a pole near a primary school.

This Monday, Sam Mcglone noticed the stickers on Greetby Hill, near Ormskirk Church of England School.

One of the stickers has a white nationalist caption and a website address.

READ MORE: Police officer assaults severely autistic boy, 10, at special school

Another features a “Creativity Movement” sign in the center, surrounded by a white nationalist statement.

“I was startled to see anything like this so near to where I live – I have never seen anything like it before in my life,” Sam, 25, from Ormskirk, told The Washington Newsday.

“Whoever is putting them there should be ashamed of themselves,” says the author.

“Those stickers might be seen by any youngster of any color after school, and no one should have to see racist messaging on Ormskirk lampposts.”

“I don’t think it’s a reflection of the community in general,” he added, “but rather of some of the small-minded folks out there.”

Maghull resident Stephen Drewry posted photos of the stickers on the Maghull Community Facebook page to warn people of the “bigoted ideas.”

“I believe that racist and other prejudiced views have returned in recent years; we need to be watchful in our communities and take a stand against this,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I peeled at least three off,” another user stated, adding that he had seen the stickers near Melling and Sefton.

“I’m appalled: this is the last thing we want or need,” stated a third. Under our pavement stones, there’s something terrible slithering out. Put a stamp on it.”

West Lancashire Police Chief Inspector Chris Abbott said: “We are aware of certain stickers placed on lamp poles, but we understand this is isolated and not particular to any recognised organisations in West Lancashire at this moment.

“We will continue to connect with the community and reassure West Lancashire residents.

“Officers will be visible in the area while on patrol; if anyone has any concerns, they should stop and speak with an officer or phone 101 and reference log 115/.”

“The summary comes to an end.”