Shock and Grief at Shetland Sanctuary After Second Otter Cub Dies

In a devastating blow to staff at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Shetland, a second otter cub has died just days after its sibling passed away. The sanctuary has been left reeling from the unexpected loss of Turvil, who had been receiving care after his mother was killed in a road accident. The loss follows the recent death of his brother Ziggy, compounding the emotional toll on those who had been dedicated to their recovery.

Unprecedented Tragedy Strikes

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary confirmed that Turvil’s death came just a week after Ziggy succumbed to his injuries despite showing signs of resilience. The two otter cubs were found on January 13, orphaned after their mother was hit by a vehicle near East Voe in Scalloway. Initially, it appeared that the brothers were adjusting well to their new environment, with sanctuary staff hopeful for their recovery.

However, despite their best efforts, Turvil’s health began to deteriorate, leading to his sudden death. Staff had worked tirelessly to comfort the cubs, keeping them together for emotional support following the trauma of losing their mother. Despite showing initial improvement, Turvil’s condition quickly worsened, leaving the team heartbroken.

In an emotional statement, the sanctuary expressed its disbelief: “It has been a truly devastating week here at the sanctuary with the loss of the second otter cub, Turvil just days after his brother passed. We are in a state of shock,” a spokesperson said, acknowledging the cumulative stress placed on the cubs following their mother’s death and the separation from their sibling.

The sanctuary has been struggling with an unusually high number of otter cub rescues in recent months, with seven cubs lost in the past six months alone. Each case has been unique, but the team has raised concerns about the vulnerability of the cubs, especially following the trauma of losing their mothers. Staff members believe that the added stress from the cubs’ separation from their mother and sibling may have contributed to their untimely deaths.

Sanctuary staff recalled a similar pattern observed in the early 2000s with common seal pups, prompting them to overhaul their care strategies. Acknowledging the sensitivity of otter cubs, the team is committed to investigating this troubling trend and adjusting their approach to better support these vulnerable creatures.

The loss of Turvil and Ziggy has sparked an outpouring of support from the public, with many paying tribute to the cubs and expressing their sympathy for the sanctuary’s dedicated team. “The wonder is that any of the animals you rescue survive after the trauma they have experienced,” one person wrote. “You give them all the very best chance with your compassionate care.” Others expressed hope that the cubs were reunited with their mother in peace.

Shetland, known for having the highest density of Eurasian otters in Europe, continues to be a vital stronghold for the species in the UK. However, the tragic events at Hillswick highlight the challenges wildlife sanctuaries face in caring for animals that experience such profound trauma at an early age. The sanctuary remains committed to its mission, despite the heartbreak of these recent losses.