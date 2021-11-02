Shivering 10-year-old girl discovered near her mother, who died in bear-infested woods.

A 10-year-old child was discovered with severe frostbite clinging to her mother’s body, who had apparently died from the cold. The pair were discovered in a bear-infested woodland in Russia.

According to Yahoo News Australia, the youngster was discovered after a big search party of 80 volunteers, police sniffer dogs, drones, and a helicopter went looking for them in the Vladimir region of Russia.

The infant was airlifted and transported to a hospital right away. The news site cited a Russian Investigative Committee as saying, “The child’s life and health are not currently in risk.”

Polina is the girl’s name, according to reports citing local media, and her mother is Olga Davydova, 36, from Gus-Khrustalny. Polina is alleged to have stayed the whole night near her mother’s body.

In the forest, officers discovered a pile of clothing belonging to the girl and the woman. Authorities said they’ll look into why the mom and the girl took off their clothes in such a harsh climate.

“We only had a few hours to complete the search. Everyone realized they needed to search more quickly. There was frost on the ground, and the temperature was below freezing. We were concerned for the child’s safety “a member of the search team remarked

An investigation into the incident has been launched. However, it is unknown why the woman went for a walk in the woodland at this time of year, when temperatures can plummet below -7°C.

Meanwhile, following the loss of her mother, an emergency paramedic, the deceased woman was claimed to be heartbroken. Svetlana Pankova, 58, died lately from COVID-19 infection.

Pankova was also the child’s primary guardian. Paulina has no legal guardian now that both her mother and grandma have died. The news site quoted a senior local official as saying, “We will decide later on the matter of establishing guardianship for the girl.”

An 18-year-old man died inside a car in Russia’s notoriously chilly Yakutia area last year. His friend, who was in the truck with him, made it out alive. According to reports, the two were driving from Yakutsk to Magadan when their automobile broke down. The outdoor temperature was -50 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the two became separated from the main route, also known as the ‘Road Of Bones,’ and wound up in a remote region.