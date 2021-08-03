Shirley Ballas teases that this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up is the finest ever.

Shirley Ballas, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, teased that this year’s celebrity line-up is the best the BBC show has ever seen.

Shirley, 60, will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Strictly professional dancer-turned-judge Anton Du Beke on the judging panel.

The celebrity candidates for this year haven’t been revealed yet, but Shirley indicated that they’ll be something unique.

“Of all the panels, you have never seen such celebrities as you are going to see on this specific show,” Shirley stated on Loose Women.

Sarah James, the executive producer of Strictly Come Dancing, was lauded by her, adding, “She simply delights every time, she tweaks here, she tweaks there, she’s outside the box.” She’ll put up a show… and just when you think things can’t get any better, they do.

“I’m urging you to hold on to your seats and your crash helmet, because you’re going to need them.”

Due of coronavirus constraints, last year’s series was filmed without a studio audience, but Shirley expressed hope that an audience will return this year.

The 2021 season will also skip the trip to Blackpool, where an episode will be broadcast live from the historic Tower Ballroom.

Shirley explained, “We’re hoping for an audience, but there will be no Blackpool since there aren’t enough change facilities with good social separation backstage.”

“But we’ll still have everything at Elstree, and I’m sure she’s (Sarah James) got plenty more surprises in store…”

“We are ecstatic that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and we know how much people are looking forward to receiving their full Strictly fix and witnessing the return of some of the much-loved specials,” Sarah James previously stated.

“We are all disappointed that we will not be able to attend Blackpool this year, but we are looking forward to dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom again in the future.”

The program will also welcome four new professional dancers.

They're Kai Widdrington from Ireland, Nikita Kuzmin from Let's Dance Germany, Cameron Lombard, the reigning South African Latin champion.