Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing seeks medical help after viewers notice a ‘lump.’

Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing has told her followers that she has scheduled an appointment with her doctor after receiving a rush of messages following her appearance on the show.

Concerned fans called the head judge, who is originally from Wallasey, after noticing a lump beneath Shirley’s elbow when she was on TV.

Shirley, 61, thanked viewers for their concern in a video update on Instagram before Saturday night’s Strictly, and revealed she has scheduled a doctor’s visit for next week.

: Concerns raised about ‘heartbreaking’ events at a Scouser-favorite holiday camp

She stated, ” “People remarked they could see lumps or bumps on my arm when I lifted it up, which was unsettling.

“I conducted some self-examinations and found nothing, but I’m going to the doctor on Tuesday.

“Please, all women out there, keep monitoring themselves,” she begged her audience.

“To those of you who were concerned enough to message me and say you could see lumps and bumps… thank you,” she said in a video shot in her BBC dressing room before the event.

Shirley’s family has a history of cancer, and she has had two close calls herself, according to the Mirror.

The most recent was when she detected a lump in her shoulder in June of this year.

At the time, she stated: “They don’t know what it is yet, but there’s something between two bones.

“They’ve done the dye and the MRIs, as well as other things. In a few weeks, I’ll get the results. The gentleman appears to believe everything will be alright, but it is nonetheless concerning.” Shirley had her DD implants removed two years ago after learning that they could prevent disease signals from being recognized. Shirley has a family history of breast cancer.

After a mammography, she was given a health warning and warned that “there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever look behind the implants,” which prompted her to take action.

Shirley was given permission by the BBC to get surgery while filming Strictly.

Shirley had a four-hour operation to return to her natural A cup size after going from a DD.

“I went in for a mammogram, and one of the nurses sarcastically told me we couldn’t.””