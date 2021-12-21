Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing is ‘anxious’ as she reveals news.

Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing has acknowledged to experiencing “anxiety” while thanking fans for their support.

After feeling “crushed” earlier this week after learning she wouldn’t be able to see her son for Christmas, the head judge from Wallasey has received some good news.

According to research from Casino Guide, who looked at each judge’s Instagram following from the start of season 19 in September to today, the 60-year-old has been dubbed Strictly’s’most popular judge.’

Shirley, dubbed “The Queen of Latin,” saw the most growth of any judge during the course of the show.

“This is all down to you guys for following me and supporting me,” she wrote in a poignant Instagram post. Thank you for always being there for me and sharing things with your friends and family.

“I am grateful to each and every one of you.”

Since sharing her terrible Christmas news on Monday, Shirley has received thousands of messages, she claimed.

“Some heartbreaking stories of missing loved ones,” she continued. Can we see them at this time of uncertainty in our country?” Isn’t it possible for us to see them? Is it possible for us to go out, or is it not possible for us to go out? As a result, I enjoy how you express your anxiety.

“However, if we work together, we can get through it.” I’m sending you all hugs and a heartfelt thank you for all of your messages. #thankyou #gratitude #fans #friends” The conclusions of Casino Guide appeared to be supported by a number of her followers.

“Oh Shirley,” said strictlycorriedale lover93. Sheila.morse.39 said: “Best judge ever” with three clapping emojis, “I really love you to bits Shirley and I send tons of hugs back.”

“Very true, you are the finest wonderful,” kelly.gower commented.