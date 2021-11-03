Shirley Ballas claims that clapping is forbidden among the Strictly contestants.

Shirley Ballas explains why clapping is prohibited for all Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

When Rose Ayling-Ellis performs, no one is permitted to applaud, according to the Wirral dancer.

Rose, who is deaf, will be able to “feel the vibrations” of the music on the dancefloor as a result of this.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ boyfriend: A seven-year relationship with the EastEnders star

Rose and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice have consistently topped the leaderboard, including a perfect 40 out of 40 last weekend.

Shirley revealed that the EastEnders actress’s other senses are “very heightened,” which aids her performance.

She claimed this on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Nobody can clap when she’s dancing because she needs to feel the vibrations of the floor. As a result, the music is slightly louder. Her other senses are heightened as a result of the lovely vibrations she’s experiencing.” According to the Mirror, Shirley also lauded dancer Giovanni for doing a “immaculate job” of instructing Rose.

Shirley expressed herself as follows: “First and foremost, I believe Giovanni has done an outstanding job. We have a translator to our left who is assisting her in understanding what is going on as well as the criticisms and critiques.” On a Sunday night, when Rose and Giovanni were revealed to have advanced to the next round of the program, she admitted that their leaderboard-topping score hadn’t yet hit her.

She stated, ” “No, it hasn’t yet sunk in, but I believe it will soon… What if I told you I had the first 40 in history?” Giovanni said to her, “You did it! Yes, you did “with them both rejoicing once again.

Then Claudia turned to Giovanni and said: “On Saturday night, Giovanni, you were emotional. You were overjoyed to receive the 40, but it’s partly because of your relationship and what Rose provides.” “I will do all in my power to ensure that you have the time of your life,” Giovanni stated. “You genuinely deserve every single second of happiness, you honestly do deserve every single second.”