Ships from the Port of Savannah have been forced to wait for days at sea due to global supply chain disruptions.

According to the New York Times, about 80,000 shipping containers (50 percent more than typical) have been left in the Port of Savannah, waiting to be shipped either to their final destinations or to warehouses that are already overflowing.

Nearly 700 containers have been resting on the Savannah River’s banks for over a month, waiting for their owners to come pick them up.

According to Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, ships are forced to wait nine days at sea before approaching the port. More than 20 ships were recently anchored in the Atlantic, up to 17 miles off the shore, waiting to enter.

“This is the most crowded yard we’ve ever had,” Lynch remarked. “Unquestionably, the degree of tension has never been higher.” What is happening at the Savannah Port is also happening in other parts of the world: more than 50 ships have been stranded in the Pacific near Los Angeles, and hundreds have been stranded off Chinese ports.

Despite rising demand in the United States, Federal Reserve chair Jerome H. Powell said on September 29 at a panel that supply is being held back owing to production shutdowns and transportation issues. Inflation is beginning to rise, approaching the Federal Reserve’s objective of 2% on average.

“It’s disappointing to see supply chain bottlenecks and problems not getting better—indeed, they appear to be getting a little bit worse,” Powell added. “We expect that to continue into next year, keeping inflation higher than we had anticipated.” The problem at Savannah Port, as well as other ports across the world, isn’t only a lack of products. Rather, those products aren’t where they’re intended to be, at their final destinations.

The most current concern for the industries, according to Business Insider, is that the holidays are approaching, which means people will be conducting their Christmas shopping. However, the issues they’re dealing with will extend past the holiday season.

"There is no sign that it will get better by 2022," said Dave Marcotte of Kantar Consulting, a longstanding retail and supply chain expert. "Things are bad…like it's a gigantic rubber band that keeps stretching higher."