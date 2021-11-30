Sheriff seeks dismissal after being charged with using a tank in drug raids and using a restraint chair.

Suspended Sheriff Victor Hill of Clayton County, who used a tank in narcotics searches and was indicted on allegations of using excessive force while keeping people in restraint chairs, filed a motion in federal court on Monday to have all federal charges dismissed.

Hill was charged by a federal grand jury in April with violating the civil rights of four detainees at the county jail, according to the Associated Press. After a new indictment was filed in July, another person was added to the list.

Hill’s lawyer said on Monday that the use of the restraining chair does not constitute excessive force under any law, and that the federal accusations against him should be dropped. Hill’s lawyers have also claimed that the allegations are a first for the US Department of Justice, claiming that similar conduct to those charged have never been prosecuted. Prosecutors targeted Hill solely because of his criminal history, according to the attorneys.

“We wouldn’t be here if his name wasn’t Victor Hill, your honor,” defense attorney Lynsey Barron said during a hearing on the defense request to dismiss the indictment.

According to a federal prosecutor, the use of the restraint chair as a punishment was excessive because no other explanation was presented.

According to a sheriff’s office policy that Hill approved, restraint chairs can be used to avoid injury or property damage if other techniques are ineffectual when dealing with an unpredictable and violent person. The restraint chair, however, “shall never be approved as a form of punishment,” according to the regulation. Restraint chairs are commonly used in jails, according to Barron. There is no clear case law, he claims, that demonstrates “when restraint crosses the boundary into the domain of force.” Prosecutors are asking the judge to “map an area that hasn’t been charted yet,” according to Barron. Barron believes that this should be handled in a civil court.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The males were wrongfully detained in a restraint chair for hours, according to the indictment, despite the fact that they had cooperated with officers and constituted no threat. Prosecutors claim they endured agony and bodily harm as a result.

Bret Hobson, an assistant US attorney, claimed the courts have clearly established that when law enforcement personnel continue to use force against people, they are breaking the law. This is a condensed version of the information.