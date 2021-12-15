Sheriff says the suspect in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia girl is linked to previous child abuse allegations.

According to the sheriff of Russell County, the suspect in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia girl was previously involved in other child abuse claims. On Monday, the youngster went missing from her house on Bowman St. in Columbus, and her remains were discovered the same night.

Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor told reporters at a press conference on the case Tuesday that Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, the suspect in Kamarie Holland’s killing, was already being investigated by investigators for allegedly being tied to at least three previous incidents involving minors. He is presently being held without bond at the Russell County Jail. Taylor stated, “I absolutely believe the motivation was a sexual encounter.”

In connection with the crime, Williams has been charged with capital murder.

Williams was arrested at a motel with his uncle at the time of his arrest. Investigators, on the other hand, believed the uncle had nothing to do with Holland’s death. According to ABC station WTVM, Williams knew the victim’s mother, but Taylor said the two were not in a romantic connection.

Williams was charged with child abuse in Phenix City in 2009, according to Taylor, but was acquitted in 2012. He was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska, but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. He had previously been charged with child abuse in Columbus, but the case’s status is unknown. Taylor stated that additional charges, including rape, will be filed in Holland’s case.

Holland vanished from her house on Monday morning, and deputies discovered her remains at an abandoned property in Phenix City, Alabama, where Williams used to live.

Initial investigations indicated Holland died of asphyxiation, according to Taylor, but the results of an official autopsy are still waiting. Williams was detained at the Bamboo Motel in Phenix City on Tuesday afternoon and appeared before Alabama Judge David Johnson.

Williams faces a minimum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of release and a potential sentence of death if convicted, according to Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey.

Williams, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at his initial court appearance for Holland's death, reportedly told Johnson that he does not want an attorney, but the judge appointed attorney Chuck Floyd to defend him, according to WRBL. Floyd is said to have demanded a gag order, claiming, "I already know how much attention this matter is getting." The preliminary gag order was granted by Johnson.