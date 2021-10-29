Sheriff Says Cuomo’s Criminal Complaint Shouldn’t Have Been Made Public So Soon.

According to the Associated Press, a New York sheriff who filed a criminal complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he didn’t intend for the case to go public so quickly but still wants it to continue forward.

Cuomo forcibly touched a woman in December 2020, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, but he didn’t tell prosecutors or the lady who claimed the former governor groped her before filing the complaint in Albany City Court.

The lady was not named in the complaint, but she has publicly identified herself as Brittany Commisso, who formerly worked as an executive assistant for Cuomo. According to the Associated Press, Apple called the case’s public disclosure a “leak,” even though such filings are public in New York.

“We didn’t want everyone to know exactly what we were doing because we didn’t want the circus,” Apple stated in an interview with Albany’s Talk 1300 radio host Paul Vandenburgh.

Regardless, he said, the matter will proceed forward while they awaited Cuomo’s court appearance on November 17.

“We have the investigative facts, and a criminal summons has been issued,” Apple added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In New York, forcible touching is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison, while many first-time offenders’ cases are resolved with probation or a shorter jail sentence.

After the charge was brought, the Albany County District Attorney’s office stated that it had not been alerted ahead of time. It had been conducting its own investigation and was anticipated to lead the charge in determining whether or not to prosecute.

Brian Premo, Commisso’s lawyer, said he had expected the case to be handled by the district attorney’s office as well.

Premo told Talk 1300, "I have no doubt that the sheriff's investigators performed a thorough job." "I have no doubt that they are convinced of their position. None of this bothers me in the least. Isn't it just that this is a politically heated issue? … So I believe it's only prudent to give the prosecutorial power a say in how the inquiry is done and whether or not a prosecution is pursued, correct?" Apple stated that the district attorney's office conducted "independent investigations." " I'm not one of them.