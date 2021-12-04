Sheriff Rips Prosecutor Over Parent’s Escape in Oxford School Shooting

On Friday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard chastised Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for enabling the Oxford High School Shooting suspect’s parents to dodge arrest.

“Imagine being a prosecutor, and you just throw the football down in the end zone without warning the receiver where to go or that it’s coming,” Bouchard told CNN’s Don Lemon. “These charges were unknown to us.” “All I’m saying is the protocol is to tell the law enforcement before conversations of warrants being issued ever happen in the public,” the sheriff stated after Lemon and Bouchard briefly talked over one other. “It has to be regular and consistent, whether it’s the school or the prosecutors, and that’s what makes it work.” This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.