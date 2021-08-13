Sheriff fires deputies who worked as Cori Bush’s security because they didn’t get permission for the job.

The sheriff of St. Louis announced Friday that two cops who were moonlighting as security for Democratic U.S. Representative Cori Bush were fired for failing to follow approval protocol for their secondary duties.

Deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were fired last month, according to KMOV-TV. Their dismissal, according to Sheriff Vernon Betts, had nothing to do with who they worked for and everything to do with following protocols.

In a phone conversation with the Associated Press, Betts claimed, “I didn’t terminate them for doing security for Cori Bush.” “I let them go because they didn’t follow the right protocols for working in the secondary. So they simply happened to be Cori Bush’s employees. They would have been fired no matter who they worked for if they had done what they did.”

Bush has advocated for the police to be defunded.

Deputies with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office are responsible for maintaining security in the courts and issuing eviction notices, among other things.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Betts claims that secondary jobs are common: he estimates that 150 of the 160 deputies work other jobs with approval. He stated that he wants to approve all secondary occupations to ensure that they do not conflict with the deputies’ normal duties or leave them too weary, which might add to the risk of an already dangerous work.

The matter with Jackson and Thompson was first brought to light this spring, according to Betts, when they went to the St. Louis Justice Center in plain clothes to defend Bush.

He told the deputies that they needed to fill out paperwork to acquire approval to work their second jobs. However, when they traveled to Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County a few weeks later, they were back working for Bush, according to Betts.

Betts was approached by someone from the federal facility. Both men were fired, according to the sheriff, and their dismissals were affirmed by an oversight board.

Bush is a long-time activist who defeated 10-term Democrat William Lacy Clay in the August 2020 primary before earning a landslide victory in the November general election. Critics have questioned how she can spend thousands of dollars on private security while still being one of the most outspoken supporters of a police-funding movement.

