Sheriff Charles Lemon of South Carolina has been indicted, joining a long list of troubled SC sheriffs.

Sheriff Charles Lemon of South Carolina was indicted on Tuesday for ordering a deputy to shock an inmate three times, following a long record of troublesome sheriffs in the state, according to authorities.

13 other sheriffs in South Carolina have been charged for taking bribes, running a drug ring, forcing detainees to do personal jobs, and fabricating false police reports to help people get out of credit card debt since 2010.

Lemon, a sheriff in the state’s Marlboro County, is now facing accusations of high and aggravated assault and battery, as well as misconduct in office. Deputy David Andrew Cook, the deputy who reportedly ordered the inmate to be shocked with a Taser, has also been indicted on the same allegations. Cook no longer works in law enforcement, according to prosecutors, and court records do not list a counsel for him.

If convicted of the felony assault charge, Lemon and Cook could face up to 20 years in jail. Lemon was also placed on leave on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Lemon stated the inmate attacked him during an attempt to escape from a cell in a statement released shortly after the event in May 2020. A charge of assaulting a police officer has been filed against the inmate.

According to the indictments, Lemon commanded Cook to use his Taser when it was contacting the inmate and twice after deploying its prongs, which may have resulted in serious damage or death. The indictment does not specify whether the inmate was handcuffed or otherwise restrained at the time of the event.

According to a statement published by Marlboro County deputies in May 2020, the convict was arrested after hitting another man with a baseball bat and his fists, as well as throwing the man’s Bible into the trash.

According to the police statement, after arresting the inmate, guards requested assistance since the man’s behavior was “putting the jail’s safety at danger.”

Deputies claimed Lemon rushed to the jail himself and was beaten as the convict tried to flee his cell. Neither the sheriff nor the inmate were wounded.

According to state court records, the inmate’s allegations of assaulting a police officer and assault and battery of a high and aggravated character are still pending as of Tuesday.

