Shell and BP are among the bidders for new Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases covering 2,700 square miles.

Energy companies bid a total of $192 million for the rights to drill for oil and natural gas in roughly 2,700 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico in the largest overall area auction since bidding resumed in 2017.

The Associated Press reports that the federal government began bidding on 308 parcels of land in the Gulf on Wednesday in an auction held by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Shell, BP, Chevron, and ExxonMobil were among the companies who bid in the first auction of President Joe Biden’s tenure. The sale comes after six Republican attorneys general successfully sued the federal government to lift a ban on federal gas and oil sales that Biden instituted when he first took office.

Experts say the auction exemplifies Biden’s administration’s difficulty, because he advocates for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and persuading other countries to do the same, while the United States remains reliant on the current system.

“The issue that is really befuddling people right now when it comes to energy policy is this contradiction between the short term and the long term,” Jim Krane, an energy studies fellow at Rice University in Houston, told the Associated Press. “Even as we battle climate change, we still need this energy system that is creating climate change.” The mining and burning of fossil fuels like crude oil and natural gas from public lands and water account for around 25% of carbon dioxide emissions nationwide, according to the US Geological Survey.

Although Interior Department spokesperson Melissa Schwartz is conducting more comprehensive emissions reviews and appealing the court order that forced the government to resume sales, the Biden administration has proposed another lease sale for drilling rights in states like Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado in 2022.

A resurgence in oil prices and uncertainty about the future of the government leasing program, which includes the Gulf, are driving the increased interest, according to industry analysts. Biden campaigned on promises to prohibit drilling on federally owned lands and waterways, including the Gulf.

“Prices are presently higher than they’ve been since 2018,” S&P Global Platts’ Rene Santos said. “There’s also the concern that the Biden administration will be in power for another three years.” They’re not going to speed up any time soon. This is a condensed version of the information.