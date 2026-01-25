Sheku Bayoh Inquiry Chair Faces Criticism Over Clutha Helicopter Probe

The newly appointed chair of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been accused of presiding over a “whitewash” in his previous investigation into the 2013 Clutha helicopter crash. Judge Lord Colbeck, who took on the role of Bayoh inquiry chair earlier this month, previously chaired the inquiry into the fatal crash, which saw ten lives lost when a Police Scotland helicopter crashed into the Clutha Vaults bar in Glasgow.

His handling of the Clutha Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) has come under fresh scrutiny, with the pub’s owner, Alan Crossan, warning that Lord Colbeck may repeat the same mistakes in the Bayoh case. The tragic death of Sheku Bayoh, 31, while in police custody in 2015, is the focus of the current inquiry, which is also examining whether race played a role in his death.

Clutha Families Slam Lord Colbeck’s Leadership

Crossan, whose business was the site of the 2013 disaster, has voiced his concerns that Lord Colbeck’s previous inquiry failed to fully investigate all the evidence. Despite a comprehensive investigation into the Clutha crash, which found that pilot David Traill ignored five fuel alerts before the crash, families of the victims remain dissatisfied. They argue that the inquiry overlooked crucial evidence, including reports suggesting faulty fuel gauges and missing details in the Air Accident Investigation Branch’s (AAIB) report.

“I can predict the outcome of this case,” said Crossan. “Another unhappy family and a total waste of money unless Lord Colbeck learns from the mistakes of the Clutha FAI. There was so much evidence ignored.” He further criticized the inquiry’s focus on technical factors, arguing that it failed to adequately address human error or systemic issues such as neglected maintenance.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of seven pub customers, along with Captain Traill, 51, and police officers Tony Collins, 43, and Kirsty Nelis, 36. In response to the inquiry’s findings, Dr. Lucy Thomas, the widow of Captain Traill, stated that the verdict did “no justice” to the victims’ memories.

Lord Colbeck’s tenure as chair of the Bayoh inquiry follows the resignation of Lord Bracadale, who stepped down in October 2025 after concerns about private meetings with Bayoh’s family. Bayoh died in Fife in May 2015 after being restrained by police officers, sparking widespread outcry and ongoing debates about racial discrimination in policing.

A government spokesman defended Lord Colbeck, stating that he brings “significant experience and in-depth knowledge” to the inquiry, which is expected to be crucial in determining whether race played a factor in the events leading up to Bayoh’s death.