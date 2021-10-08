Sheikh Mohammed gave his OK to the hacking of his ex-phone. wife’s

During a legal struggle for their two children, the ruler of Dubai authorized the hacking of his former wife’s and her lawyers’ phones with multimillion-pound malware, according to the High Court.

During the continuing legal dispute, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 72, gave his “explicit or implied authority” for his sixth wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, to have her phone hacked with Pegasus spyware, the court decided.

It was discovered that the UAE’s vice president and prime minister, who was previously found to have engaged in a “campaign of terror and intimidation” against Princess Haya, also authorized the use of Pegasus on Princess Haya’s solicitors, personal assistant, and two members of her security team.

The usage of Pegasus, which is created by the NSO Group and sold exclusively to nation states, was revealed in August 2020, when Cherie Blair informed Princess Haya’s counsel, Baroness Shackleton, that she had been hacked, according to the court.

After learning that the program had been “misused,” Mrs Blair, the wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair and then an NSO consultant, approached the Conservative Lord who had previously represented the Prince of Wales and Sir Paul McCartney.

NSO informed the court that it couldn’t provide the names of its customers, but that a contract with an anonymous customer had been cancelled within weeks of the finding.

The High Court of Jordan issued a number of judgements on Wednesday in the ongoing battle between Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya, King Abdullah II of Jordan’s half-sister, over their two children, Al Jalila, 13, and Zayed, nine.

Sheikh Mohammed “directed and orchestrated” the abduction and forced return to Dubai of two of his adult daughters, Sheikha Shamsa, 40, in August 2000, and her sister, Sheikha Latifa, 35, in 2002 and again in 2018.

The High Court made new factual findings against Sheikh Mohammed in the latest rulings, including that the multimillion-pound spyware Pegasus was deployed on his estranged wife’s phone with his “explicit or implicit authority.”

