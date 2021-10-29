Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they are in negotiations with Everton about the loanee’s future.

Darren Moore, the manager of Sheffield Wednesday, has revealed that the club is in negotiations with Everton over Lewis Gibson’s long-term future.

Due to injury, the defender has only made one appearance for the League One club since joining on a temporary basis in the summer.

The 21-year-single old’s appearance this season, which began against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month and ended at half-time due to a muscle injury, came to an end at half-time.

Following confirmation that Gibson would be away for a “significant period of time,” Moore said that Wednesday had begun talks with Everton over the loanee.

“Fair now, it would not be right for me to give out certain details since we are still having talks,” he stated (via YorkshireLive).

“What I’d say is that he’ll be out for a while now.”

“We’ll have a meeting with Lewis, and we’re now in discussions with Everton about where he is and how best to deal with the situation.”

“We will be able to provide you that if and when we provide clarity and are clear on the situation.”

Moore was also asked if Wednesday would be interested in bringing in another left-sided centre-back in the January transfer window.

“It’s possible that we’ll take a look. We aren’t quite there yet. When January arrives, we’ll take a look,” he continued.

“Right now, we believe there is a lot to be thinking about with the squad in terms of moving forward.” It would be inappropriate for me to predict what decision we will make right now.

“We’ll talk once I get more clarification from both teams (on Lewis).” There has been no decision at all.

“Lewis has incurred an injury, and we are currently monitoring him.” We’re giving him rehab to see how long it will be before he returns.”