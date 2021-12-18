Sheffield United manager admits to being concerned about a January loan recall from Liverpool.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, has expressed his anxiety about Liverpool recalling Ben Davies from his loan term.

The Liverpool centre-back is on loan with the Blades this season, having yet to make his first game for the Reds.

Davies was bought as an emergency cover by Jurgen Klopp from Preston North End last winter, but he has yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds.

Davies has made 14 appearances in the Championship since joining Bramall Lane and has been an important player for the Blades.

The spike of Covid-19 instances has sparked suspicion that Premier League teams may “stockpile” players in order to avoid having to postpone games.

This has sparked speculation that Liverpool may return their loaned players when the transfer window opens next month.

Sheffield United hold Liverpool’s Davies and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White on loan, and Heckingbottom acknowledges he has no control over whether or not the players are recalled by their parent clubs.

“When asked if he’s concerned about Davies and his teammates being recalled, Heckingbottom replied, “Of course, but we want to keep them.”

“We believe we are a wonderful spot for our loan players to come and be part of a solid group, receive playing time, and push themselves up the league ladder.

“Much of it is beyond our control. They aren’t our team members. We’re pleased with them, and they’re pleased with the club, so maybe that will continue in the future.

“It’s all about having fun. Players are eager to participate. When it comes down to it, the players want to play.

“If I’m a young player on loan, I’ve gone out on loan to play games, and if my team decides to bring me back as a back-up just in case, I’ll have something to say about it.

“Without a doubt, the player’s feelings will be taken into account, but we as a club have no say in the matter; it is up to the player and his or her parent club to decide.

“All we can do is create that environment and ensure that the outcome is favorable to us.”