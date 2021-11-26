‘She was simply a child,’ says an outraged Steve Rotheram of Ava White, 12, who was killed in a’senseless’ manner.

The death of Ava White, who had her “whole life in front of her,” enraged Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

The 12-year-old, who attended Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton, died on Thursday as a result of an incident in Liverpool’s Church Street district.

At roughly 8.39 p.m., police discovered her unconscious on the ground, barely hours after the Christmas light turn on, with a member of the public administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but she passed very soon after.

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are all identified as being from the Toxteth region.

The attack, according to Mayor Rotheram, was a “heinous act” that robbed Ava’s future and “shattered” the lives of her family and friends.

“I am devastated by the death of Ava White in Liverpool city centre last night,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“It sends shivers down our spines that such a heinous incident took place on one of the busiest streets in the Liverpool City Region on one of the busiest days of the year.”

“Ava was a young girl with her entire life ahead of her.

“Her future has been taken from her, and her family and friends’ lives have been broken. Today, I’m upset for Ava and her family, for the parents around the region who are concerned about their children’s safety, and for the fact that such a horrific act should occur here.

“We just endorsed the ‘Orange the World’ campaign to eradicate male violence against women and girls yesterday.”

“The senseless actions of last night demonstrate that there is still much work to be done.”

A post mortem will be performed by the Home Office to determine the cause of death, according to Merseyside Police.

Today, police cordons are still in effect on Church Street, Church Alley, Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, School Lane, Hanover Street, and Fleet Street.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava's family, who are being assisted by specialist Family Liaison officers," Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said. "No parent should ever have to deal with a child whose world has been ripped apart."