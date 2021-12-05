‘She Seemed Like Such a Good Mom,’ says mother accused of stabbing 5-month-old daughter to death.

Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a 26-year-old mother for allegedly stabbing her baby daughter to death.

Police responded to a 911 call at a residence in Penns Grove, New Jersey, on Friday night, according to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators said they discovered Kristhie Alcazar, 26, “arguing with another individual and the body of a murdered infant with apparent stab wounds to the chest” when they arrived at the site. “At the site, multiple knives and further evidence were seized,” the prosecutor’s office noted in a Facebook post about the arrest.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Alcazar’s infant died of homicide “as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest area.”

“No other people were hurt. At the time of the incident, the infant’s father was not present at the residence “Added the office.

Prosecutors said Alcazar has been charged with murder.

Following the announcement of Alcazar’s arrest, her neighbors expressed surprise.

“It happened in my neighborhood. It occurred directly across the street from my home “Arthur Edge, a neighbor, told Philadelphia TV station WPVI.

“They were handcuffing the lady when I first came out. They were loading her into the vehicle “CBS Philadelphia spoke with another neighbor who did not want to be recognized.

“She seemed like such a lovely parent,” the neighbor said, “but they said she had post-partum depression, and I have no idea what that’s like, so I can’t judge.”

According to NJ.com, other reported deaths have occurred at the apartment complex where the infant was allegedly killed.

According to the news outlet, a man was shot in the face and killed at the Penns Grove Gardens apartments in 2019 while attempting to intercede in a dispute over stolen money.

According to NJ.com, a man killed his wife and two children at a home in the complex in 2020. The wife’s family has filed a lawsuit against the apartment owners, stating that the woman requested that the unit’s lock be changed so that her estranged husband could not obtain access, but that her request was ignored.

A lady in Minnesota was accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son to death and wrapping him in a garbage bag in a separate incident last month. This is a condensed version of the information.