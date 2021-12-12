‘She may never have children,’ says the little girl who was crushed by the fireplace.

As the family prepares to file a lawsuit, the mother of a young girl who was crushed by a large fireplace claims she “may never have children” as a result of her horrific injuries.

On September 10, Alexa-Leigh Blakemore was playing in the front room of her rented house in Colesborne Road, Norris Green, when she was tragically killed.

After the huge fireplace fell loose and collapsed on top of her, breaking her skull and creating a bleed on the brain, the six-year-old narrowly missed death.

She was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and placed in intensive care, with her parents, Elle Williams and Kieran Blakemore, worried that she wouldn’t make it.

She was kept in an induced coma for several days before being gradually awakened by medical personnel, but she had life-altering brain injuries.

The pair, who claim they reported loose plaster surrounding the fireplace to their landlord weeks before the tragedy, are awaiting word on whether they will face criminal charges, but have already filed civil charges.

Elle voiced her dissatisfaction with Merseyside Police’s investigating pace, but expressed hope that justice will be served.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “It’s been three months, and [a prosecution]appears to be no closer.

“But our civil case is underway, and our lawyer believes we have a good chance of reaching a fair compensation, but no amount of money will allow Alexa-Leigh to live a normal life.

“She is improving; she has resumed speaking, but she has difficulty with some words since she can’t fit her lips together properly to say some words, such as’mum,’ but we are hopeful that this will improve over time.

“She’s starting to eat a little, but she’s still being fed through a peg.

“Her doctor came to see us, and he hasn’t been able to inform us that she might be able to walk again until now.

“We do know, however, that she will have extremely complex health demands and medical requirements.

“Her normal existence has been taken away from her.”

The inquiry is still ongoing, according to Merseyside Police, according to The Washington Newsday.

The fact that Alexa-pupils Leigh’s no longer dilate properly is one of the other negative consequences of her damage. “The summary has come to an end.”